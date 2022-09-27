BW Ideol forms Taiwanese floating wind partnership

BW Group’s floating wind company, BW Ideol, has teamed up with Taiya Renewable Energy to jointly develop a floating offshore wind pipeline, including a 50 MW pilot-project and commercial-scale projects off Taiwan.

The pilot project is in response to the specific tender announced by the Taiwanese government this August. BW Ideol was granted the exclusive EPCI contract to design, engineer, build and install the floating foundations based on its Damping Pool technology. Subject to the project reaching final investment decision, construction is expected to start as early as 2025.

The partnership agreement also covers the joint development of several commercial-scale projects and environmental impact assessment efforts are ongoing to ensure a timely qualification by the time the tenders are officially launched.

BW Ideol is a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and a wind farm project developer and co-owner. The Oslo-listed company has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s experience of developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

The partnership with Taiwan-based Taiya should allow BW Ideol to benefit from its strong local footprint and experience in engaging with local stakeholders. Taiya also recently entered into a partnership with French energy major EDF Renewables to jointly bid in Taiwan’s upcoming auction with the Huan-Yang bottom-fixed offshore wind project.