BW Ideol unveils floater scheme off Japan

BW Ideol has penned a formal agreement with Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power and initiated the feasibility studies necessary to jointly develop a commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm in Japan.

Tohoku Electric Power has set a target of developing 2 GW of renewable energy capacity, centered on wind power, mainly in the six Tohoku prefectures and Niigata Prefecture. The company currently participates in numerous projects, including onshore and offshore wind power, as well as solar power.

The new project off the coast of Kuji city, Iwate Prefecture, would be based on BW Ideol’s “Damping Pool” technology.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, commented: “Japan is a very promising market where we have a strong local presence and recognition and where we have been co-developing numerous projects for several years now. This agreement comes just a few months after our ScotWind tender success and confirms the merits of our dual-leg growth strategy as asset co-developer and as floater technology provider. Our teams are already hard at work and are determined to successfully develop this project.”