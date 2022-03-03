AsiaGas

BW LPG disposes of another VLGC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 3, 2022
BW LPG

Oslo-listed BW LPG has sold its 2006-built very large gas carrier (VLGC) BW Trader, which the company expects will generate around $20m in liquidity and a net book gain of approximately $2m.

The sale and delivery of the 78,631 cu m vessel to its new owner for further trading is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Anders Onarheim, CEO of BW LPG, commented: “This sale is in line with our strategy of seeking to optimise our assets through the cycles and gives further strength to our balance sheet and liquidity position.”

In December last year, BW LPG divested six ships. Following the latest sale, BW LPG now owns and operates a fleet of 39 VLGCs.

