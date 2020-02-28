Home Sector Gas BW LPG opts for additional LPG dual-fuel engines February 28th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Gas

BW LPG has announced that it has exercised another option for the retrofitting of a further four dual-fuel LPG propulsion engines, bringing the number of its dual-fuel retrofitted VLGCs to 12.

BW LPG is a pioneer in the promotion of LPG engines, having introduced the world’s first initiative in August 2018 to retrofit four LPG dual-fuel engines in its fleet, and exercised an option for another four dual-fuel engines earlier this month on the back of stronger-than-expected performance during type-approval tests.

“The board and management at BW LPG continue to emphasize a deep corporate commitment to sustainable development. For us, as the world’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs, this means that we invest significant resources and expertise to pioneer technology that can be used to push our industry towards decarbonization without the need for dedicated newbuilding orders,” said Anders Onarheim, CEO of BW LPG.

Delivery of the twelve dual-fuel engine retrofittings will begin in 2020 and will be completed in the second half of 2021.