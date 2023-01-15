BW Offshore agrees further extension for FPSO in Nigeria

Floater specialist BW Offshore has sealed another short-term charter extension with Eni’s subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Abo, operating offshore Nigeria.

The Oslo-listed company said the charter for the 1976-built vessel had been extended until March 31, 2023, following another shorter extension deal earlier this month.

The FPSO has been operating in the Nigerian Abo field since the beginning of production in 2003. The area sits in the OML 125 license, some 40 km off the Nigerian coast on the western edge of the Niger Delta, at a water depth of 550 m to 1,100 m.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW Offshore has nine FPSOs in operation, of which two are in Nigeria and were put up for sale last year. The Sendje Berge FPSO is working for Addax Petroleum Exploration on the Okwori field.