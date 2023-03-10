BW Offshore and SwitchH2 develop green ammonia floater concept

Netherland-based SwitchH2 and BW Group’s FPSO owner and operator BW Offshore have developed an industrial scale concept for green ammonia floating production unit.

The so-called NH3 FPSO concept is expected to be built through the conversion of an existing very large crude carrier or a dedicated newbuild vessel. The wind-powered unit will produce hydrogen by electrolysis of seawater and nitrogen through the use of an air separation unit, combining these in an ammonia synthesis unit.

The ammonia gas produced by the unit will be condensed, and the liquid ammonia will be stored in the hull in order to be subsequently offloaded to an ammonia carrier. The NH3 FPSO will be permanently moored but can be relocated as necessary through planned disconnect.

The unit has secured approval in principle from the class society DNV, affirming the technical feasibility of its design and the project is now ready to enter the basic design phase.

“The AiP covers all aspects of the integrated vessel concept including structural integrity, mooring, ammonia production, ammonia storage and cargo handling,” said Conn Fagan DNV’s vice president of business development for floating production.

“At BW Offshore, we leverage our offshore experience to support and expedite the energy transition by engineering next generation floating production solutions. Achieving this approval in principle is an important milestone and an encouraging step towards a cleaner energy mix,” stated Fredrik Savio, BW Offshore’s senior vice president of project development.

Last year, another floating ammonia production and storage facility was introduced by Oslo-based H2Carrier. The concept, called P2XFloater, also approved by DNV, uses renewable wind, solar or hydro energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia. H2Carrier said it plans to build, own and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters with the aim of offering green ammonia to the industrial and marine fuel market.