BW Offshore awarded FPSO extension by Eni

Norwegian floater specialist BW Offshore has penned an extension deal with Nigerian Agip Exploration, a subsidiary of Italy’s Eni for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Abo , operating offshore Nigeria.

The agreement, which follows last year’s extension through to the end of 2021, with options available until the second quarter of 2023, will see the utilisation of the 1976-built FPSO extended until the fourth quarter of 2022.

The FPSO has been operating on the Abo field offshore Nigeria since the beginning of production in 2003. The field sits in the OML 125 license, some 40 km off the Nigerian coast on the western edge of the Niger Delta, at a water depth of 550 m to 1,100 m.

BW Offshore has a fleet of 14 FPSOs, of which five operate in Africa. In November last year, the Oslo-listed company signed a one-year extension with Addax Petroleum Exploration for the FPSO Sendje Berge, situated on the Okwori field offshore Nigeria.