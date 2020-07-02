BW Offshore FPSO attacked by pirates off Nigeria, nine workers kidnapped

BW Offshore has announced that FPSO Sendje Berge was attacked by pirates this morning around 4:20am local time offshore Nigeria.

The pirates kidnapped nine Nigerian national workers before leaving the vessel. BW said that none of the remaining workers onboard have suffered physical injuries.

“BW Offshore is cooperating with local authorities, represented on site by the Nigerian Navy,” the company said in a short statement.

The FPSO is operating on the Okwori field in Nigeria on contract to Addax Petroleum.