BW Offshore FPSO extended by Eni January 2nd, 2020 Grant Rowles

BW Offshore has secured an extension from Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of Italy’s Eni, for 1976-built Abo FPSO .

The extension is through to the end of 2020, and includes further options through to the end of 2021.

Abo FPSO has been operating offshore Nigeria in the Abo field since 2003.