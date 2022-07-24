BW Offshore hands over FPSO to Pemex

Norwegian floater specialist BW Offshore has transferred the ownership and operation of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Yùum K’ak Náab to Mexico’s state-owned oil and gas company, Pemex.

Pemex took over the FPSO on July 22 in accordance with the terms of the 15-year financial lease contract that commenced in 2007. BW Offshore said that following the transfer, it had no obligation to provide further operational services to Pemex.

The Yùum K’ak Náab, (The Lord of the Seas in Mayan), was a 1981-built tanker converted to an FPSO in 2006. Its crude oil processing capacity is 200,000 bpd and it has a gas compression capacity of 120m cu feet.

The vessel has been operating continuously in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field since June 2007. The Pemex-operated field is located off the coast of Campeche, about 105 km northeast of Ciudad del Carmen.