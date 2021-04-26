BW Offshore recycles ageing FPSO

BW Offshore is disposing of FPSO Berge Helene for environmentally safe demolition and recycling at Priya Blue shipyard in India.

The 274,333 dwt vessel, built in 1976 and converted to an FPSO in 2005, was sold for around $16m.

BW says the vessels has been laid up in Singapore since August 2018.

The recycling yard will provide a statement of completion of the recycling in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention, while Grieg Green has been appointed to monitor progress, as well as compliance with environmental and safety regulations.