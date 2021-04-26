AsiaOffshoreShipyards

BW Offshore recycles ageing FPSO

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 26, 2021
0 86 Less than a minute
BW Offshore

BW Offshore is disposing of FPSO Berge Helene for environmentally safe demolition and recycling at Priya Blue shipyard in India.

The 274,333 dwt vessel, built in 1976 and converted to an FPSO in 2005, was sold for around $16m.

BW says the vessels has been laid up in Singapore since August 2018.

The recycling yard will provide a statement of completion of the recycling in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention, while Grieg Green has been appointed to monitor progress, as well as compliance with environmental and safety regulations.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 26, 2021
0 86 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button