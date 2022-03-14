BW Offshore scraps another ageing FPSO

Norwegian floater specialist BW Offshore has agreed to recycle its 41-year-old floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Umuroa at Baijnath Melaram yard in India.

The sale of the 1981-built FPSO will generate $13.5m in net liquidity and follows a deal to recycle the 1976-built FPSO BW Cidade de São Vicente at Priya Blue Industries. Both units will be recycled in compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention.

BW Offshore said it would nominate a third party to be on site at the recycling yard to ensure health, safety and environmental regulations are followed. To further incentivise safe operations, the company will pay a so-called “safe recycling bonus” upon completion.

The FPSO Umuroa left the Tui oilfield offshore New Zealand in May 2021 after being stranded for more than a year when the field operator and owner Tamarind went bust.