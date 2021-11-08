BW Offshore secures FPSO extension in Nigeria

Oslo-listed floater specialist BW Offshore has signed an agreement with Addax Petroleum Exploration for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Sendje Berge .

The firm period for the FPSO situated on the Okwori field offshore Nigeria has been extended to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Addax-operated Okwori oil field is located in the OML 126 shallow water block in the Niger Delta, approximately 80 km southwest of the city of Port Harcourt.

Addax brought the field onstream in 2005 via subsea wells tied-back to the BW Offshore-leased Sendje Berge FPSO, which has an oil processing capacity of 50,000 bbl per day. BW Offshore has a fleet of 14 FPSOs, of which five operate in Africa.