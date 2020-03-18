BW Offshore secures new FPSO contract

BW Offshore secures new FPSO contract

March 18th, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

BW Offshore has signed a contract for the lease and operation of the 1992-built FPSO BW Pioneer on the Cascade and Chinook fields on behalf of MP Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for a period of five years in direct continuation of the current contract until March 2025 with a five-year option to extend.

“We are very pleased to have reached a long-term agreement with MP GOM for the BW Pioneer, confirming our strong relationship with MP GOM on the Cascade and Chinook fields,” said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore.

MP GOM is a partnership between Murphy Exploration & Production Company and Petrobras America.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.