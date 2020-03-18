Home Sector Offshore BW Offshore secures new FPSO contract March 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

BW Offshore has signed a contract for the lease and operation of the 1992-built FPSO BW Pioneer on the Cascade and Chinook fields on behalf of MP Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for a period of five years in direct continuation of the current contract until March 2025 with a five-year option to extend.

“We are very pleased to have reached a long-term agreement with MP GOM for the BW Pioneer, confirming our strong relationship with MP GOM on the Cascade and Chinook fields,” said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore.

MP GOM is a partnership between Murphy Exploration & Production Company and Petrobras America.