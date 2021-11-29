AsiaGasShipyards

BW back at DSME for more LNG carriers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam Chambers November 29, 2021
The BW Group is back in South Korea for more ships. The Andreas Sohmen-Pao-led company is, along with Greece’s Angelicoussis Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) top client and it is here that subsidiary BW LNG has turned to for its latest fleet expansion.

Clarksons is reporting that BW LNG has signed up for two firm 174,000 cu m ships at DSME in a contract that comes with options for two more vessels. The firm units are scheduled for 2025 delivery. No price has been revealed for these ships.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

