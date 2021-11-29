BW back at DSME for more LNG carriers

The BW Group is back in South Korea for more ships. The Andreas Sohmen-Pao-led company is, along with Greece’s Angelicoussis Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s (DSME) top client and it is here that subsidiary BW LNG has turned to for its latest fleet expansion.

Clarksons is reporting that BW LNG has signed up for two firm 174,000 cu m ships at DSME in a contract that comes with options for two more vessels. The firm units are scheduled for 2025 delivery. No price has been revealed for these ships.