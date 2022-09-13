C-Bed secures new vessel contract in German North Sea

Offshore accommodation specialist C-Bed has won a new contract for the 1999-built walk-to-work service operation vessel Wind Innovation on the Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The contract comes less than four months after the company announced an operations and maintenance service project at DanTysk and Sandbank for the remainder of 2022.

The new deal, which marks the company’s thirtieth offshore wind assignment, will see the vessel utilised from the first quarter of 2023 through to the fourth quarter of the same year.

The DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 576 MW, are a joint venture between Stadtwerke München and Vattenfall, located within the German exclusive economic zone outside Esbjerg.

During the project, C-Bed will continue to use Esbjerg as a base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.