C-Bed secures Vattenfall accommodation vessel contract 

Offshore wind service provider C-Bed has secured a contract for the 1999-built accommodation vessel Wind Innovation on the Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The operations and maintenance service contract will commence in June and secure utilisation of the vessel until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Daniel Alon, general manager of C-Bed, commented: “Last time we worked with Vattenfall was in 2016, and we are happy to once again be working together, this time welcoming more than 60 people onboard our SOV, Wind Innovation. Last year, we reached 10,000 completed gangway operations onboard Wind Innovation and our promise to Vattenfall is to put all our offshore experience into play and secure another successful offshore wind project.”

The DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 576 MW, are a joint venture between Stadtwerke München and Vattenfall, located within the German exclusive economic zone outside Esbjerg.

During the project, C-Bed will use the Danish Port of Esbjerg as a base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.