C-Innovation awarded Gulf of Mexico well intervention contract

US marine services player C-Innovation, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, has landed a multi-year contract for riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services with an undisclosed major in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for the provision of RLWI services onboard CI’s flagship intervention vessel, Island Venture . The 2017-built vessel is expected to carry out intervention activities on 8-10 wells per year, including wireline and stimulations.

David Sheetz, vice president, C-I, said: “This new contract is a direct result of our accomplishments with the same operator over the last 2 years.” In June 2019, C-Innovation secured an RLWI contract with BP.

“These are exciting times for our industry,” said Dino Chouest, president of C-Innovation. “The forward thinking and innovative ideas our teams have developed over the last 2 years is setting new standards in deepwater riserless well interventions.”