C-Innovation scores multi-year contract in US Gulf

US marine services player C-Innovation (C-I), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, has inked a multi-year contract with an undisclosed Gulf of Mexico major, securing work for two vessels.

The 2021-built C Constructor will support C-I’s new well delivery program while the 2010-built Holiday has been earmarked for inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

Both units are light construction vessels equipped with 150MT subsea cranes and two Schilling UHD work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) each.

“The multi-year commitment of two dedicated IMR construction vessels for our client in the Gulf of Mexico is another major milestone in the longstanding relationship between both parties that exhibits C-I’s industry leading capability to provide tailored offshore service packages to meet our client’s needs,” remarked Ryan Combs, program manager at C-I.

C-I said the new well delivery program combines tree and well tie-in scopes, which historically were separated with tree installations being performed from the rig – a more costly operation than performing the work from a vessel.