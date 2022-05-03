C-Innovation secures new well intervention contract

US marine services player C-Innovation, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore has penned a two-year contract for continued Rriserless light well intervention (RLWI) services onboard the 2017-built Island Venture offshore support vessel.

The new contract follows a previous agreement in which the vessel carried out interventions on multiple deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

David Sheetz, C-Innovation’s vice president, explained: “This new award is a continuation of nearly three years of setting new standards in the RLWI space. We are constantly working to change the way the industry looks at RLWI work to increase production in this ever-changing market. We look forward to the next few years on this project, and we are already making plans to expand the offering, including numerous dock upgrades to facilitate even more efficient fluid handling and waste removals to minimise required between-wells maintenance time.”

Sheetz added that C-I’s subcontractors, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Caltex Oil Tools, were also key to the new award.