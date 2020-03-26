C Transport Maritime takes Diana Shipping capesize on charter

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with John Michael Radziwill led C Transport Maritime for 2012-built capesize bulker P. S. Palios .

The charter commenced earlier this week and is for a period of 13 to 15 months. The charter rate is $6,000 per day for the first 35 days of the charter period and $12,050 per day for the remainder of the charter.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate around $4.31m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

Diana Shipping is currently being led by deputy CEO Semiramis Paliou after her father, chairman and CEO Simeon Palios, tested positive for coronavirus.