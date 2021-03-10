EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Cadeler awarded new bumper contract by Siemens Gamesa

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 11, 2021
Offshore wind turbine transportation and installation specialist Cadeler, formerly Swire Blue Ocean, has announced the signing of a contract with Siemens Gamesa, the largest in the history of the company.

Siemens Gamesa has awarded Cadeler a contract oworth $90m, with additional options worth up to $30m, to transport and install SG 14-222 DD model turbines which are expected to be the largest wind turbines in the world at the time of installation.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented: “We are extremely pleased that Siemens Gamesa has chosen us to help them realize another of their projects in the world of renewable energy. At the same time, Cadeler achieves yet another important milestone, delivering on our commitments from our listing last year. This is naturally also very reassuring to me and the entire team at Cadeler.

“Boundaries in terms of size and capacity are being pushed constantly in our industry, and we are constantly evolving to be able to support our clients continuously throughout this development. With the crane upgrades for our fleet and our planned new-build X-class vessel, we can do just that. As such, with today’s announcement, our company has once again proven to be at the forefront in our industry and regarded as a trusted partner to the largest producers of wind turbines in the world.”

Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange late last year, Cadeler’s investors include Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW Group. The company currently owns two offshore wind turbine transportation and installation vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey.

