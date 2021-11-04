Cadeler clinches wind turbine installation deal

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has secured a preferred supplier deal with an undisclosed client for the transport and installation of next generation wind turbines, with a final contract worth more than €45m ($52m).

The undisclosed project will be executed by Cadeler’s O-class installation vessel, which by the time the project is set to start, will have a new larger main crane installed with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tonnes at a radius of 40 m.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, stated: “This agreement further adds to an already strong backlog of work and is a testament to the strategic strengthening of our current fleet and the capability to install the biggest next generation turbines for our clients and partners.”

Most recently, the Oslo-listed firm struck a deal with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord to assist in executing the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm project off the coast of the Netherlands. It was also selected by Ørsted as the preferred contractor for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators as part of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in the German North Sea.