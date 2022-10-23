Cadeler closes in on new vessel contract

Cadeler has penned a letter of intent with a blue-chip client for the possibility of utilising one of its two wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) in operation on a long-term contract.

The BW Group-backed offshore wind contractor said the deal would include work in the northern European and US waters.

The projects covered by the potential new contract will be executed after the ship has undergone a large crane upgrade in 2024. The new main crane will have a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 m and a hook height of 160 m above the main deck.

Splash had reported the potential letter of intent earlier this month after Cadeler raised $95m to partially finance its planned second foundation installation newbuild in China. The first of these newbuilds has been fixed to an undisclosed client from 2027 to 2030.