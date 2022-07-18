Cadeler enters Polish offshore wind market

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has entered the Polish offshore wind market after securing a vessel reservation deal with Baltic Power for the installation of more than 70 offshore wind turbines in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be situated in the Baltic Sea, 23 km north of the Polish coast and will be the first commercial scale project in Poland as well as one of the largest in the country. The project is planned to begin in 2024 and will be completed by 2026.

The Oslo-listed company said it will utilise one of the two O-class installation vessels, which by the time of the project execution will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 metres.

“Poland has made an ambitious plan for offshore wind, and this project marks the first of many exciting projects in the coming years. There is a large potential in the Baltic Sea for installing offshore wind turbines,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, adding that this project is a win-win for all parties involved.

Baltic Power is a joint venture project of PKN ORLEN and Northland Power. The final contract is expected to be signed off during the first half of next year. Poland has set an enterprising plan to build 5.9 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and 11 GW by 2040.