Cadeler firms up German offshore wind deal with Ørsted

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ørsted for a wind turbine installation vessel to be used on German offshore wind projects Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3.

The contract covers the transportation and installation of a minimum of 48 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines. The installation will be carried out by Cadeler’s O-class vessel Wind Osprey , which will be its first project with the new, upgraded main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tonnes.

Cadeler’s CEO, Mikkel Gleerup, said: “There is no doubt in our mind that this project is an important one for us, taking advantage of our capabilities and knowhow gathered from installing other 11 MW turbine projects. By choosing one of our upgraded O-class vessels to execute this important project right after the replacement of its crane, Ørsted reenforces our belief that the strategic decision to upgrade the cranes on our O-class vessels was right. We are firmly on track in developing our business in partnership with our clients to meet their future needs.”

Cadeler was earlier this year announced as a preferred supplier for wind turbine installations on the two Ørsted’s project in Germany, located adjacent to offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2 and in the vicinity of Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Upon completion, the combined capacity of the wind farms at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be more than 1 GW. The projects are expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and 2025, respectively, subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision.