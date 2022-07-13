Cadeler lands East Anglia wind turbine installation deal

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has inked its first vessel reservation deal with Iberdrola’s ScottishPower Renewables for the transportation and installation of 95 wind turbines at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

In addition, the Oslo-listed company has sealed two preferred bidder agreements for East Anglia One North and East Anglia Two. The value of these agreements ranges from €90m to €225m in total, Cadeler said.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three is located approximately 70 km from shore in the Southern North Sea and is one of the three consented offshore wind farm developments that form the 3.1 GW East Anglia Hub.

For the project, set for 2026, Cadeler said it would deploy both one of its O-class vessels as well as one of the two newbuild X-class vessels, expected to enter the market by the second half of 2024.

“The East Anglia Hub is a massive and highly ambitious project that paves the way for the largest order we have ever had in the history of Cadeler in terms of size and scale. Our new fleet are being built with exactly these large-scale projects in mind,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.