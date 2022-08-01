Cadeler seals Hornsea 3 foundation installation deal

Danish-based offshore wind contractor Cadeler has penned a new agreement with compatriot developer Ørsted to carry out the installation of turbine foundations at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Offshore installation for the wind farm project is expected to begin in 2026. The project will be Cadeler’s first use of the so-called F-class foundation installation newbuild.

The contract, subject to Ørsted taking a positive final investment decision on Hornsea 3, also includes a further mutual commitment to develop the vessel hire agreement into a transportation and installation contract for the entire foundation scope, widening Cadeler’s involvement in the project.

“The decision of initiating and later successfully completing a private placement for our F-class vessel was based on an increased market demand for assets specialising in the complexity of installing the new generation of XL foundations. We have proved time and again that we possess the know-how and the equipment needed to be successful in this specialised realm, which requires a high level of expertise. It is therefore a great opportunity for us to continue executing projects in the North Sea, but this time focusing on foundation installations in a wider offering, while building further on the strong partnership we already have with Ørsted,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

The 2.85 GW Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 120 km off the Norfolk coast and 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. The project will include up to 231 offshore wind turbines and will be capable of generating electricity enough to meet the average daily needs of over 3m UK homes.