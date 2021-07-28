EuropePorts and Logistics

Cagliari terminal comes out of hibernation

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 28, 2021
Amid a scorching summer which has seen wild fires rip across the island, Sardinia’s top boxport facility has come out of hibernation.

Genoa-based shipping and logistics group Grendi has relaunched operations at the former Cagliari International Container Terminal (CICT), two years after Hapag-Lloyd, its last regular customer, ceased calling. CICT was previously operated by Eurogate and Contship Italia and serves as Sardinia’s sole container facility.

According to Alphaliner, Grendi has reactivated a 350 m quay section of the formerly inactive container, roro and multipurpose facility which had a total pier length of 1,520 m. Two of the seven ship-to-shore container cranes are being put back into action – the cranes capable of handling ships of to to 8,000 teu capacity. Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) will start a weekly call to the Cagliari terminal while Grendi will also be sending some of its own roros to call at the port.

