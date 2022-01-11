AmericasPorts and Logistics

California governor proposes to invest $2.3bn in state’s ports

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 11, 2022
0 49 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday unveiled his 2022-23 state budget proposal, which includes a planned record investment of $2.3bn for California ports.

The plan includes: $1.2bn for projects to increase goods movement capacity on rail and roadways serving ports and at port terminals; $875m for zero-emission port equipment, short-haul trucks and infrastructure; $110m for a training campus to support workforce resilience in the face of supply chain disruption and accelerate the deployment of zero emission equipment and technologies; $40m to enhance the state’s capacity to issue commercial drivers’ licences; and $30m for operational and process improvements at the ports.

“These funds, together with our own dollars, private investment and new federal port investment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will prove to be a powerful combination that accelerates delivery of critically needed projects,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 11, 2022
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button