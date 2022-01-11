California governor proposes to invest $2.3bn in state’s ports

California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday unveiled his 2022-23 state budget proposal, which includes a planned record investment of $2.3bn for California ports.

The plan includes: $1.2bn for projects to increase goods movement capacity on rail and roadways serving ports and at port terminals; $875m for zero-emission port equipment, short-haul trucks and infrastructure; $110m for a training campus to support workforce resilience in the face of supply chain disruption and accelerate the deployment of zero emission equipment and technologies; $40m to enhance the state’s capacity to issue commercial drivers’ licences; and $30m for operational and process improvements at the ports.

“These funds, together with our own dollars, private investment and new federal port investment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will prove to be a powerful combination that accelerates delivery of critically needed projects,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.