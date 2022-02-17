AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

California leases six properties to store up to 20,000 containers off port

The Government of California has leased six sites for the storage of shipping containers to help alleviate congestion at the state’s ports.

National warehouse marketplace Chunker leased the sites from the California Department of General Services for one year, with an option for a second year. The properties include three armories, a former prison and two fairgrounds.

Chunker will coordinate between California ports, shipping/trucking companies, and cargo owners to help move containers and free up needed space elsewhere.

“By creating additional storage space for shipping containers, we can relieve some of the congestion at our ports, keep our imports and exports flowing, and strengthen our economy,” said Dee Dee Myers, Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

