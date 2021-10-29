California takes steps to fast-track transport infrastructure development

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) have established a strategic partnership to help facilitate infrastructure improvements in California. The Emerging Projects Agreement will enable California to expedite work on a network of related projects that collectively are designed to improve the movement of imports and exports through the state.

Governor Newsom and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the availability of $5bn in loan money for use in modernising California’s seaports, and truck and rail systems.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the loan money will come from “existing US Transportation Department programs that offer easy terms, including low rates of interest, loan guarantees and long payback periods, as well as some state money and public-private financing.”

The partnership is expected to kick-start construction in the transportation supply chain. Projects that could receive support through the agreement include port upgrades, capacity expansion for freight rail, inland port facilities and highway upgrades.

“Having our federal and state transportation agencies working in unison to help fund infrastructure is exactly what we need,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We have projects in need of funding that will reduce cargo delays, improve efficiency, reduce emissions and improve safety for waterfront workers and motorists throughout the region.”