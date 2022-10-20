California to invest $1.2bn in its ports and freight corridors

The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) has issued guidelines and a call for projects as the state makes available $1.2bn in one-time funding for port and freight infrastructure projects to build a more efficient, sustainable and resilient goods-movement system.

The funding program is intended to enable long-term upgrades that will increase the capacity to move goods throughout California while lessening environmental impacts on neighbouring communities.

“I look forward to identifying priority projects as we look to maximize this historic one-time investment,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin.

Seventy percent of the program funding will go to projects that support goods movement through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and 30 percent will fund ports and goods-movement infrastructure in the rest of the state.

Project applications are due in January and CalSTA expects to announce the funding awards in March.