California’s Port of Humboldt Bay to receive $10.5m to prepare for offshore wind

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $10.5m grant for renovations at the Port of Humboldt Bay to support offshore wind activities in an area designated for development on the state’s north coast. Once renovated, the new Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal will be capable of handling large heavy-cargo vessels to enable offshore wind floating platform development and integration, decommissioning and other maritime activities.

The terminal is expected to initially support the development of up to 1.6 GW of offshore wind in the Humboldt call area.

“Humboldt Bay has the optimal conditions to serve as the primary port for the offshore wind industry for the entire West Coast,” said Harbor District board president Greg Dale. “We are fully dedicated to prepare our port for this remarkable opportunity and we are honoured to be working with the California Energy Commission to launch California into the future of energy production.”

Activities funded by this grant include completing preliminary engineering and design work, conducting site surveys and special studies, preparing necessary environmental impact assessments, implementing early construction, and initiating environmental mitigation measures.