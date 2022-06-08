Cambodia gets its fastest ocean link to the US

Cambodia, where exports are flourishing post-covid, has a new fast way to get its goods to the US.

Swire Shipping and NVOOC UWL have linked a new dedicated barge service from Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, to their express ocean transportation service between Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and Seattle that allows shippers in Cambodia to reach the US west coast in 25 days, which UWL claims is faster than any other service provider in the trade.

UWL, a top-10 American-owned NVOCC, said the new feeder service will provide importers with guaranteed access to equipment and capacity in Phnom Penh and reduce reliance on expensive cross-border trucking between Cambodian factories and the Port of Ho Chi Minh City.

“During this highly volatile time in the shipping industry, customers have been looking for faster, reliable service to the West Coast,” said UWL president Duncan Wright. “Our goal with this new service is to provide a predictable, premium product connecting 100% to Seattle on every express voyage from Ho Chi Minh. By doing so we will help importers reduce their supply chain risk.”