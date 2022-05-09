Cambodia gets work underway on major new port project

Construction is underway at what will become Cambodia’s third main port. A total of $1.5bn has been earmarked for a deepsea port project in Kampot province in the southwest of the Southeast Asian nation, edging onto the Gulf of Thailand.

The multipurpose port will boast a depth alongside of 15 m and will have a container capacity of 600,000 teu when its first two phases are complete in 2030.

The nation’s other two main ports are Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh, both of which will have rail and road links to the new port under construction.

Cambodia’s economy is booming at present in a post-covid bounceback. The kingdom’s exports surged 25.7% in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise.