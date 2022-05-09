AsiaPorts and Logistics

Cambodia gets work underway on major new port project

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 9, 2022
0 55 1 minute read
Ministry of Public Works and Transport

Construction is underway at what will become Cambodia’s third main port. A total of $1.5bn has been earmarked for a deepsea port project in Kampot province in the southwest of the Southeast Asian nation, edging onto the Gulf of Thailand.

The multipurpose port will boast a depth alongside of 15 m and will have a container capacity of 600,000 teu when its first two phases are complete in 2030.

The nation’s other two main ports are Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh, both of which will have rail and road links to the new port under construction.

Cambodia’s economy is booming at present in a post-covid bounceback. The kingdom’s exports surged 25.7% in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 9, 2022
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button