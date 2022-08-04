Campaign to check on STCW compliance will commence in September

A new concentrated inspection campaign (CIC) has been announced by the Paris and Tokyo MOUs (Memoranda of Understandings), specifically focusing on STCW compliance.

The campaign will run for three months, from September to November. The CIC inspections will be applicable for all ships and conducted in conjunction with the regular Port State Control inspection. A ship will be subject to only one inspection under this CIC during the campaign period.

The campaign on STCW aims to confirm that the number of seafarers serving onboard and their certificates are in conformity with the relevant provisions of the STCW Convention and Code and the applicable safe manning requirements are as determined by the flag state administration.

All seafarers serving onboard, who are required to be certificated in accordance with the STCW Convention, will be checked to ensure they hold an appropriate certificate or a valid dispensation, or provide documentary proof that an application for an endorsement has been submitted to the flag state administration. Seafarers onboard must also hold a valid medical certificate as required by the STCW Convention. Watch-keeping schedules and hours of rest will also be scrutinised.