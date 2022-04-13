Canada and Nova Scotia to expand mandate of offshore petroleum board to support renewables transition

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have agreed to change the name and mandate of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board (CNSOPB) to include the regulation of offshore renewable energy development in Canada-Nova Scotia offshore areas. They plan to rename the board the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Board (CNSOEB) – similar to the announcement last week by the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The new board will become the lead regulatory body for offshore energy in the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore areas.

Both governments and the CNSOEB have agreed that the primary focus of offshore development efforts will be renewable energy projects. Both governments have committed to creating regulatory alignment to allow offshore renewable projects to be expedited.