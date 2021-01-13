AmericasOffshore

Canada greenlights three offshore drilling projects

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 13, 2021
0 22 1 minute read
Chevron

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada has approved three offshore projects following environmental assessments.

The BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project, Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project and West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project have been allowed to proceed.

BHP Petroleum (New Ventures) Corporation, Equinor Canada, and Chevron Canada can now proceed with obtaining any additional authorisations and permits from federal departments, as well as the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

“The Government of Canada believes that environmental assessments, which are based on science and meaningful consultations with Indigenous peoples and the public, are key to responsible resource development. These resources projects will provide economic opportunities for many Canadians and the legally-binding conditions imposed throughout the life of the projects will protect the environment for generations to come,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 13, 2021
0 22 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button