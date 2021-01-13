Canada greenlights three offshore drilling projects

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada has approved three offshore projects following environmental assessments.

The BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project, Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project and West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project have been allowed to proceed.

BHP Petroleum (New Ventures) Corporation, Equinor Canada, and Chevron Canada can now proceed with obtaining any additional authorisations and permits from federal departments, as well as the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

“The Government of Canada believes that environmental assessments, which are based on science and meaningful consultations with Indigenous peoples and the public, are key to responsible resource development. These resources projects will provide economic opportunities for many Canadians and the legally-binding conditions imposed throughout the life of the projects will protect the environment for generations to come,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.