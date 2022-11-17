AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Canada invests in Port of Prince Rupert to increase supply chain capacity

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 17, 2022
Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra on Wednesday announced an investment of nearly C$75m ($56.2m) under the country’s National Trade Corridors Fund to increase capacity at the Port of Prince Rupert on Canada’s Pacific coast, north of Vancouver. The port is Canada’s third largest, after Vancouver and Montreal. With a contribution from Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited, the total combined investment in the project will be $163.1m.

The funding will support the construction of a second berth at the Trigon terminal. This second berth will help reduce congestion and increase the port’s capacity to export products for green energy and other clean commodities. The project will also increase the capacity of the trade corridor linking the Port of Prince Rupert to Western Canada.

“Being North America’s closest port to Asia, the Port of Prince Rupert is critical to keeping Canada’s supply chains strong,” said Alghabra in a press release. “By investing nearly $75m in the construction of a second berth at the Port of Prince Rupert, we are meeting the recommendations from the Supply Chain Task Force to help reduce port congestion.”

