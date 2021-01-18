Canada joins Australia in committing to get overworked crews home

Transport Canada has issued a notice that it intends to finally enforce the Maritime Labour Convention provisions on duration of contract and repatriation. This means that if a seafarer has completed 11 months onboard, he or she has the right to get off and be repatriated at the owner’s cost.

“Issues of fatigue and mental health of seafarers may have deteriorated to a point that they may endanger health and safety,” Transport Canada noted in a release.

Foreign vessels in Canadian waters operating without a valid seafarer employment agreement for all crew members will be subject to enforcement action such as detention and/or a fine.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has announced similar measures that take effect from February 28.