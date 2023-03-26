Canada sets framework for future decisions on offshore wind projects

The Government of Canada has launched two regional assessments of offshore wind development, in Nova Scotia and in Newfoundland and Labrador, along with the government of each of the two provinces.

Final agreements between the Government of Canada and the two provincial governments, along with terms of reference for the committees leading the assessments, were released last week. The documents were developed with input from the public, Indigenous Peoples, and environmental, fishing, academic and industry organizations.

Under their terms of reference, each committee has 18 months to complete its work. During this time, they will engage with Indigenous Peoples, advisory groups, other organizations and the public to gather and analyse information. Each will then prepare a draft regional assessment report for public review and comment, which will be finalised and submitted to federal and provincial ministers of the environment and natural resources.

The main purpose of a regional assessment is to contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of future impact assessments of projects that are subject to Canada’s Impact Assessment Act. The assessments now being undertaken will allow for early analysis of future wind development offshore of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as related potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits. This will help inform planning and decision-making for future wind projects in the study areas.