Canada’s Ocean Group acquires Verreault shipyard

Quebec-based Ocean Group has acquired one of Canada’s largest shipyards from Groupe Maritime Verreault. The Verreault shipyard, located close to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River, specialises in ship repair and modifications.

With this transaction, Ocean Group also acquires the two Verreault shipyard tugs that currently provide services at the Les Méchins and Matane docks.

The acquisition will allow Ocean Group to pursue its growth plan and position itself to take on more large projects in shipbuilding and repair.

“For [our] 50th anniversary, we are giving ourselves all the tools we need to better face the exciting challenges that the future promises,” said Jacques Tanguay, President and CEO of Ocean Group.