AmericasShipyards

Canada’s Ocean Group acquires Verreault shipyard

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesOctober 7, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute

Quebec-based Ocean Group has acquired one of Canada’s largest shipyards from Groupe Maritime Verreault. The Verreault shipyard, located close to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River, specialises in ship repair and modifications.

With this transaction, Ocean Group also acquires the two Verreault shipyard tugs that currently provide services at the Les Méchins and Matane docks.

The acquisition will allow Ocean Group to pursue its growth plan and position itself to take on more large projects in shipbuilding and repair.

“For [our] 50th anniversary, we are giving ourselves all the tools we need to better face the exciting challenges that the future promises,” said Jacques Tanguay, President and CEO of Ocean Group.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesOctober 7, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button