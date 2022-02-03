Canada’s Prince Rupert Port adding capacity

DP World and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) are planning updates to several infrastructure projects designed to help make Canada’s west coast more resilient to future supply chain challenges. Disruptions and congestion experienced during the past year in southern British Columbia and other west coast supply chains have accentuated the need for additional capacity in the province.

An expansion of the Fairview container terminal will increase capacity to 1.6m twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) this summer and 1.8m TEUs in 2024.

“The DP World Fairview Terminal already offers the fastest connection from Asia to North America, and this expansion of the Prince Rupert Gateway will provide the infrastructure necessary to meet increasing trade growth forecasts,” said Maksim Mihic, CEO and General Manager of DP World (Canada).

When complete this spring, the new Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor will reroute container trucks from local transload and customs facilities directly to Fairview Container Terminal. The road is an integral development for the Port of Prince Rupert’s intermodal ecosystem. It is expected to improve container terminal truck and rail operations by easing traffic congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through more-efficient routing.

DP World, Ray-Mont Logistics and the PRPA are also developing a rail-serviced logistics facility on Ridley Island for exports.

The Metlakatla Development Corporation and the PRPA are developing an import logistics facility on 34 acres near the Fairview container terminal. The South Kaien Import Logistics Facility, which will be integrated into the Prince Rupert Gateway’s logistics hub, is an important component of the Port Authority’s plan for even further growth by 2030.

“In addition to advancing these critical projects right now, we’ll soon be sharing even larger plans that build on the advantages of northern B.C. to make Canada’s future supply chains more competitive and resilient,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the PRPA.