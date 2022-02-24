AmericasPorts and Logistics

Canada’s Prince Rupert Port exploring addition of second container terminal

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 25, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Prince Rupert Port Authority

DP World and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) have entered into a two-year agreement to assess the feasibility of a new container terminal project in Prince Rupert, British Columbia. The potential project would add up to 2m teu of annual capacity to the Port of Prince Rupert, increasing Canadian trade capacity with Asia-Pacific markets.

With this agreement, DP World and the PRPA will begin various studies on the proposed site, with a focus on steps required to minimize environmental and community impact, improve the resilience of Canadian supply chains, and ensure the project’s full integration into the port’s intermodal ecosystem.

The project would maximize the value of strategic Prince Rupert attributes, such as the shortest marine link to key markets, direct marine approaches, available industrial land with room to expand logistics, transloading and warehousing activities, and North American access via Canadian National Railway’s Class 1 northern mainline, which has significant capacity to grow.

Once the study period is complete, the partners will finalize a definitive project development plan that will be subject to regulatory review and authorization.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 25, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button