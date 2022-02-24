Canada’s Prince Rupert Port exploring addition of second container terminal

DP World and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) have entered into a two-year agreement to assess the feasibility of a new container terminal project in Prince Rupert, British Columbia. The potential project would add up to 2m teu of annual capacity to the Port of Prince Rupert, increasing Canadian trade capacity with Asia-Pacific markets.

With this agreement, DP World and the PRPA will begin various studies on the proposed site, with a focus on steps required to minimize environmental and community impact, improve the resilience of Canadian supply chains, and ensure the project’s full integration into the port’s intermodal ecosystem.

The project would maximize the value of strategic Prince Rupert attributes, such as the shortest marine link to key markets, direct marine approaches, available industrial land with room to expand logistics, transloading and warehousing activities, and North American access via Canadian National Railway’s Class 1 northern mainline, which has significant capacity to grow.

Once the study period is complete, the partners will finalize a definitive project development plan that will be subject to regulatory review and authorization.