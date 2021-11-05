Canadian miner Teck taps Oldendorff to reduce emissions from coal trades

German dry bulk owner Oldendorff Carriers has sealed an agreement with Canadian mining company Teck Resources for the employment of energy efficient bulk carriers aimed at slashing CO2 emissions in the steelmaking coal supply chain.

Teck will utilise Oldendorff vessels for coal shipments from the Port of Vancouver to international destinations in a move that is expected to achieve a CO2 emissions reduction between 30 and 40%. The companies said that the estimated savings could be up to 45,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing nearly 10,000 passenger vehicles from the road. The CO2 reductions represent Scope 1 emissions for Oldendorff and Scope 3 emissions for Teck.

“Partnering with Oldendorff to reduce the emissions associated with transportation of our steelmaking coal is one of the ways Teck is reducing our carbon footprint and taking action on climate change,” said Don Lindsay, president and CEO, Teck. “As part of our climate strategy, we are committed to working with transportation providers to reduce emissions downstream of our business.”

Peter Twiss, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers, commented: “By working together with the Teck logistics team and challenging fundamental logistic concepts, we were able to develop an environmentally optimised delivery program. Using our fleet of ‘Eco’ bulk carriers in this re-envisioned delivery program, the CO2 emissions will be reduced significantly.”

Teck has goals of reducing carbon intensity across operations by 33% by 2030 and becoming a carbon-neutral operator by 2050. Splash reported today that UK-based mining giant Anglo American has set an ambition to achieve carbon neutrality across its controlled ocean freight activities by 2040, with an interim 30% reduction in emissions by 2030. Other miners, such as Australia’s Fortescue and BHP have also set out to achieve net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040 and 2050, respectively.