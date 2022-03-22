Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage ends with agreement to enter into binding arbitration

Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) – Train and Engine Negotiating Committee have agreed to enter into binding arbitration. Union members are to return to work on Tuesday at noon local time.

CP said it will immediately begin working with customers to resume normal train operations across Canada as quickly as possible.

Wages and pensions remain stumbling blocks, said the union in a statement.