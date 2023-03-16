AmericasPorts and LogisticsRenewables

Canadian Port of Argentia secures second major contract to support US energy transition

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 17, 2023
Port of Argentia

Newfoundland’s Port of Argentia has secured its second major contract in support of US offshore wind development. The port will serve as a marshalling yard for monopiles that are to be installed at project fields off the East Coast of the US.

Monopiles will be transported from the port dock to a bonded storage marshalling yard on the former US naval air station runways in the Argentia Northside Industrial Area by self-propelled modular transporters.

In preparation for the arrival of monopiles, the port will continue to see investment exceeding C$10m on infrastructure improvements, including additional road widening, maintenance of current infrastructure and creation of 3 acres of new laydown lands adjacent to docking facilities, bringing total quayside laydown in excess of 12 acres.

Board Chair Wayne Power said in a written statement: “Argentia has been active in pursuing opportunities in the renewable energy space and these contracts endorse our key features and strategic location as we earn the confidence of global players and successfully execute major projects.”

