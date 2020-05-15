Cape in the spotlight fails to find new buyers

The ship S&P brokers were watching most carefully this week has been withdrawn from the market as owners, Hsin Chein from Taiwan, held firm on their $16m asking price for a 12-year-old Japanese-built cape.

The 176,000 dwt New Stage was first circulated for sale at the start of April and subsequently wihdrawn. It was recirculated this week with five bids lodged, the highest being $15m.

Cape sales have been thin on the ground this year, especially for Japanese tonnage. The current cape market is approaching all time lows, ducking below $2,000 per day yesterday.