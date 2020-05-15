Cape in the spotlight fails to find new buyers

Cape in the spotlight fails to find new buyers

May 15th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

The ship S&P brokers were watching most carefully this week has been withdrawn from the market as owners, Hsin Chein from Taiwan, held firm on their $16m asking price for a 12-year-old Japanese-built cape.

The 176,000 dwt New Stage was first circulated for sale at the start of April and subsequently wihdrawn. It was recirculated this week with five bids lodged, the highest being $15m.

Cape sales have been thin on the ground this year, especially for Japanese tonnage. The current cape market is approaching all time lows, ducking below $2,000 per day yesterday.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.