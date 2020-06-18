Cape sales accelerate

Greek bulker outfit Carras Hellas has just sold the 2003-built 171,015 dwt Aquaglory for around $9m, cutting its cape fleet down to three ships.

Sources say a Chinese outfit, Zhejiang Xiehai Group, is the buyer, making its entry into the cape sector.

Cape sales are accelerating as the market picks up. Yesterday, Brazilian miner Vale fixed a handful of big-sized bulk carriers, providing for what brokers Lorentzen & Stemoco described today as an “explosive hike” in the C3 route from $16.06 per ton to $ 9.28 per ton, one of the biggest daily gains recorded by the Baltic Exchange.

Among other capes in the shop window, John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk is understood to have just offloaded the 2005-built Aquadonna for around $10m to China’s Jiangsu Steamship.